Jet winner says CEO designate requires no more approvals
The monitoring committee of Jet Airways had sent a notice on 28 December to Kapoor over the use of CEO as his designation
The appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as chief executive officer designate of Jet Airways requires no further approval from any statutory authority, the airline’s winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium has written to the resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia.