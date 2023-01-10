The appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as chief executive officer designate of Jet Airways requires no further approval from any statutory authority, the airline’s winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium has written to the resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia.

The consortium requested the resolution professional to share a copy of the relevant minutes of the meeting where the monitoring committee decided to issue a letter to Kapoor, asking to refrain him from using the designation of CEO of Jet Airways.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in Tuesday’s letter that it has employed Kapoor and other employees on its own payroll on the advice of lenders, as the banks were not agreeable to new employees joining the payroll of Jet Airways before the transfer of ownership.

“In the event there exists no monitoring committee resolution which authorises you to write to Mr Kapoor, your letter under reference shall be considered as null and void, and you are advised to refrain from communicating on behalf of Jet Airways until authorised by all required members of the monitoring committee," the letter from representatives of Jalan-Kalrock consortium further stated.

The monitoring committee of Jet Airways had sent a notice on 28 December to Kapoor over the use of CEO as his designation.

As the ownership of the airline has still not been transferred to the winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the monitoring committee had objected to the statements made by Kapoor as CEO of the airline and had further stated in the notice that these statements can be misrepresented.

The notice had further added that Kapoor’s tenure as the CEO will only commence once his appointment is approved as the CEO of Jet Airways and once the transfer of ownership is complete, adding that until the transfer, the monitoring committee is overseeing the airline.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium appointed Kapoor as CEO in March 2022 and he joined the airline the next month, and received security clearance from the government in August 2022. He has earlier worked as chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara and chief operating officer at SpiceJet. His last stint was as president of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.

The National Company Law Tribunal is expected to provide clarity on whether the winning bidder has met the conditions to get the ownership of the airline.

On 22 June 2021, the tribunal in its order had approved the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium subject to necessary approvals. The consortium consists of UAE-based non-resident Indian Murari Lal Jalan who will hold shares in Jet Airways in his personal capacity, and Florian Fritsch who will hold shares through his investment holding company Kalrock Capital Partners Ltd, Cayman. However, the lenders and resolution applicants have been at loggerheads in terms of the implementation of the resolution plan.

So far, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has deposited bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore with the lenders, but the lenders are of the view that the winning bidder has been unsuccessful in making cash payment of ₹185 crore to the financial creditors within 180 days from the effective date. The effective date in this case is the date of fulfilment of all the conditions and is believed to be 20 May.

“The letter from resolution professional was to point out that as on date, Kapoor is an employee of the consortium and not of the airline and is a CEO designate currently. As that has received clarity, there may not be a need of further communication from resolution professional on the matter," an official said on condition of anonymity.