Jet winner says CEO designate requires no more approvals

On 22 June 2021, the tribunal in its order had approved the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium subject to necessary approvals. The consortium consists of UAE-based non-resident Indian Murari Lal Jalan who will hold shares in Jet Airways in his personal capacity, and Florian Fritsch who will hold shares through his investment holding company Kalrock Capital Partners Ltd, Cayman. However, the lenders and resolution applicants have been at loggerheads in terms of the implementation of the resolution plan.