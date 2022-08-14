The youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021, Kanika Tekriwal is the CEO at JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd. A 33 year old woman with a net worth of ₹420 crore is now the founder and owner of a company that is dubbed, ‘Uber of Indian Skies’- JetSetGo Aviation.

Her company is a cloud-based solution providing private jet planes for ‘hire’, a first ever established marketplace for private jets and helicopter charters. In the span of the last few years, her aviation firm JetSetGo has come to own 10 private jets.

However, everything did not comes easy for this cancer survivor. In the male-dominated start-up industry, Tekriwal established a name for online air charter service that is now hailed by celebrities from all walks of life. The company has also provided helicopters and air ambulance services.

In an interview with the Business Insider , Tekriwal has talked about how she was asked to do a coffee-run when she entered a customer's office for a pitch.

“I remember walking into a customer’s office to whom we went to pitch, I had just started my company and I was the last person to walk into the conference room.

A guy turned to me and said, Miss, can you ask everyone what they want tea or coffee? and all my confidence fell on the floor immediately as I was very young. It was my first pitch ever and I wanted to cry," Tekriwal told Business Insider.

Tekriwal further mentioned in the interview that she had been mistaken for cabin crew when in her initial days she would frequent airports for her business.

Kanika had started JetSetGo in 2012 as an aviation startup to provide private jet and helicopter operator and aggregator services. Today, JetSetGo is India’s first online marketplace for private jet and helicopter charter.

Kanika Tekriwal, alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru School located on the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal, married a Hyderabad businessman this year.

Tekriwal in her interview further said that she wanted to become a pilot and her time in UK along with her ambition inspired her to create this company, when she mulled upon how private flying is more accessible and economical.