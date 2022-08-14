JetSetGo's CEO was asked to do a coffee run during her first pitch. Read here2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 04:29 PM IST
Kanika Tekriwal, 33, is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021
Kanika Tekriwal, 33, is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021
Listen to this article
The youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021, Kanika Tekriwal is the CEO at JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd. A 33 year old woman with a net worth of ₹420 crore is now the founder and owner of a company that is dubbed, ‘Uber of Indian Skies’- JetSetGo Aviation.