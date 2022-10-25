‘JICA projects to help Indian private sector break into Southeast Asia’

I just participated in the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Washington last week. The good news is that even though there is uncertainty in the global economy because of inflation and the Ukraine war, India’s growth will be very solid according to numerous estimates. The Asian Development Bank estimates that it will be around 7%. India has been and will be an engine of global growth. JICA will look to support that growth. India is a very important country not only for Japan but for the world.