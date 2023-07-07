Jindal Aluminium to invest ₹100-150 cr in Bhiwadi plant to boost capacity2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 05:37 PM IST
The latest planned investment follows the company's ₹250 crore infusion into the facility in 2022, after an initial ₹100 crore investment for acquisition in 2021
New Delhi: Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL) plans to invest ₹100-150 crore in its Bhiwadi plant to bolster capacity to 60,000 tonnes per annum, its vice-chairman and managing director, Pragun Khaitan, told Mint in an interview.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×