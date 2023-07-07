New Delhi: Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL) plans to invest ₹100-150 crore in its Bhiwadi plant to bolster capacity to 60,000 tonnes per annum, its vice-chairman and managing director, Pragun Khaitan, told Mint in an interview.

The latest planned investment follows the company's ₹250 crore infusion into the facility in 2022, after an initial ₹100 crore investment for acquisition in 2021. This will bring the total investment to roughly ₹500 crore, aiming to meet increasing demand.

“The way the demand is growing, I think we need to be firing on all cylinders in terms of growth and these investments will help us achieve it," he said.

Jindal Aluminium is India’s largest aluminum extrusion company and has a current capacity of 1.25 lakh tonnes per annum. They have a dominant share of India’s extrusion market and are the country’s largest manufacturer. They are focused on new opportunities in domestic manufacturing and are continuously increasing their share in the export market.

India currently has sufficient domestic capacity to meet the country's aluminium demand of around 4 million tonne per year. The consumption of aluminium in India is expected to grow at 10-11% CAGR over the next decade and Khaitan says that the company will be ahead of the curve in being able to meet the demand.

The company will invest heavily in innovation and R&D to reduce expenses and to even streamline its processes and minimize waste, resulting in cost savings. “We are primarily concerned with advancing technology, enhancing productivity, and controlling manufacturing costs," Khaitan added.

“Our entire focus is on making this state of the art; The lowest cost, best quality extrusion facility, maintaining the quality of extrusion that's going to come out of this facility, in terms of the technology intervention, in terms of the plant design, in terms of the facility creation, all up to the global standards," Pragun said. “Our emphasis is that we are not benchmarking ourselves with Indian competition. We're benchmarking ourselves with global competition."

The company wants to focus on capex building and also on tech building, as in the long-term they focus on expanding into other markets and one such market is railways.