Jindal Steel’s leadership churn continues as CEO quits within a year

Mumbai: Barely nine months after assuring investors that he was in it for the long haul, Jindal Steel Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) Gautam Malhotra is exiting the role, becoming the latest chapter in the Naveen Jindal-led company's long-running story of senior management churn.
Jindal Steel informed the stock exchanges late on 11 July that 15 July will be Malhotra’s last day with the company. Crucially, his resignation letter did not bear a date, nor did the company clarify when it was sent.
Former CEO of Vedanta's aluminium business Rajiv Kumar is expected to succeed Malhotra, said four executives directly aware of the matter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity when discussing confidential company matters.
Jindal Steel, Malhotra and Kumar did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment.