Jindal Steel’s leadership churn continues as CEO quits within a year

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
5 min read13 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Jindal Steel's CEO Gautam Malhotra is exiting the role, becoming the latest chapter in the Naveen Jindal-led company's long-running story of senior management churn.(Gautam Malhotra/Linkedin)
Summary
Rajiv Kumar, the CEO of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, is slated to succeed outgoing CEO Gautam Malhotra. Former Hindustan Zinc CFO Sandeep Modi is likely to join as the new CFO.

Mumbai: Barely nine months after assuring investors that he was in it for the long haul, Jindal Steel Ltd chief executive officer (CEO) Gautam Malhotra is exiting the role, becoming the latest chapter in the Naveen Jindal-led company's long-running story of senior management churn.

Jindal Steel informed the stock exchanges late on 11 July that 15 July will be Malhotra’s last day with the company. Crucially, his resignation letter did not bear a date, nor did the company clarify when it was sent.

Former CEO of Vedanta's aluminium business Rajiv Kumar is expected to succeed Malhotra, said four executives directly aware of the matter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity when discussing confidential company matters.

Jindal Steel, Malhotra and Kumar did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment.

Also Read | Jindal Steel FY26 profit up 20%, but costs weigh on margins

Separately, former Hindustan Zinc chief financial officer (CFO) Sandeep Modi is expected to assume the same role at Jindal Steel, according to one of the three executives cited above. Modi left the Vedanta Group firm at the end of May.

Modi did not respond to a request for comment.

The shuffle highlights the high churn in senior leadership at both Jindal Steel and the Vedanta Group.

Malhotra’s resignation is particularly striking because, within a day of taking charge last October, he had sought to calm investor concerns about the company's revolving door of top executives.

"I tend to stick around," he had said during Jindal Steel's September-quarter earnings call on 30 October 2025, when analysts questioned the frequent changes in the company's leadership team.

Now, Malhotra has become the latest senior executive to make an early exit.

Leadership churn

Over the past five years, Jindal Steel has seen its former managing director, Bimlendra Jha, leave the job after just 18 months, while its CFO office has experienced near-uninterrupted churn, Mint reported earlier. Since 2020, the Delhi-headquartered steelmaker has appointed six chief financial officers, four of whom served for less than a year. The most recent, Mayank Gupta, resigned in July after only six months in the role.

Meanwhile, Kumar left billionaire Anil Agarwal's aluminium company before completing his three-year term, which began on 26 March 2025, and days after the company demerged from its parent, Vedanta Ltd. Mint could not ascertain his date of cessation; however, two executives cited above said he has already joined Jindal Steel. Before joining Vedanta Aluminium, Kumar spent several years at Tata Steel, where he served as vice-president of operations.

A Vedanta spokesperson said pursuant to scheme of demerger, the aluminium undertaking has been transferred to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. The changes in board composition of VAML were duly disclosed in the information memorandum filed with the stock exchanges at the time of listing.

Also Read | Jindal Steel doubles Angul plant capacity to 12 MTPA

CFO Modi had resigned from his position at Hindustan Zinc to pursue career opportunities outside the company, with his departure effective on 30 May 2026, as per a stock exchange disclosure by the company.

The Vedanta Group has had its share of executive departures, leaving within a short span of joining.

John Slaven, the former CEO of the aluminium business at undivided Vedanta exited in September 2024 a year after joining the company. Sonal Shrivastava, a former regional finance chief at Holcim who took charge as Vedanta’s chief financial officer in June 2023, left within four months in October that year. Omar Davis, who had been appointed as Vedanta Resources Ltd’s president of strategy in March 2023, resigned in April 2024.

No notice periods

The four-day gap between the announcement of Malhotra’s resignation and his last day at Jindal Steel has raised governance concerns, as top executives typically serve long notice periods to ensure a smooth transition. Listed companies are required to disclose the resignation of key managerial personnel within 24 hours, as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations.

The pattern, as observed earlier with the company, was evident when former CFOs Gupta and Hemant Kumar Khanna stepped down with immediate effect, while Ramkumar Ramaswamy and Deepak Sogani served only 15-day notice periods before leaving.

“From a corporate governance perspective, the disclosures leave room for questions,” said Shriram Subramanian, the managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern.

Also Read | Jindal Steel Q3 net profit falls almost 80% on higher costs; revenue up 11%

A CEO's exit was a significant management change, and investors would expect clarity on the resignation timeline, an appropriately dated resignation letter, and details of the succession and transition process, he said. The lack of a date on Malhotra’s resignation letter and the short interval between the announcement and the effective date raise corporate governance concerns about the adequacy and timeliness of disclosures, he said.

“Within 3-4 days, how will the outgoing CEO ensure a smooth transition process?” he said

Expansion plan

During fiscal year 2026 (FY26), Jindal Steel commissioned key facilities, including a 4.6 million tonnes-per-annum blast furnace and two basic oxygen furnaces at its Angul plant in Odisha. These expansions increased the company’s total steelmaking capacity to 15.6 million tonnes per annum.

India’s fourth-largest steelmaker Jindal Steel reported a 20% in net profit attributable to owners to 3,367 crore, while revenue from operations grew 8% to 53,553 crore, as per its exchange filings.

Jindal Steel is yet to lay out a five-year capacity expansion plan, unlike its peers JSW Steel and Tata Steel. In May, during a post-earnings call, Malhotra said the company’s focus is on “sweating the assets and getting returns out of them.”

Separate from its listed entity, Jindal has, over the past five years, built an end-to-end steel business with assets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This includes mines in Mozambique and Cameroon, steel units in Oman and a downstream value-added steel facility in the Czech Republic, Mint reported earlier.

Key Takeaways
  • CEO Gautam Malhotra resigns abruptly, just nine months after joining the company.
  • Vedanta Aluminium's Rajiv Kumar, likely successor, ex-Hindustan Zinc CFO Modi joins too.
  • A four-day notice gap raises governance concerns about transition planning and disclosure.
  • Jindal Steel has cycled through six CFOs, four lasting less than a year.
  • FY26 profit rose 20% to ₹3,367 crore; capacity expansion plan still pending.

About the Authors

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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