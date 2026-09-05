Jio completes 10 years: Akash Ambani in heartfelt letter to employees says, ‘Whatever pride I feel today belongs to you’

Reliance Jio has completed 10 years of commercial operations. To mark the milestone, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, wrote to employees, crediting them for the company's journey and thanking them for helping turn an ambitious vision into a business serving more than half a billion customers.

“Whatever pride I feel today belongs to you far more than it belongs to me.,” Akash Ambani said in the email to employees.

On 19 June, Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, filed draft papers for an initial public offering that is being billed as the largest ever, with a potential fundraise estimated at around USD 4 billion (about ₹37,700 crore).

Jio Platforms will offer up to 27 crore fresh shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). This would amount to 2.9 per cent of the total equity base post issue.

Addressing the 49th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the Jio IPO is the company's most significant value-creation event of the year. He said the IPO process is being led by his children - Akash, Isha and Anant - who will spearhead the next phase of growth and value creation at Jio.

Jio completes 10 years of commercial operations Jio began its commercial journey a decade ago helmed by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to make digital connectivity more affordable and accessible across India, Ambani said in his letter.

Over the years, Jio expanded beyond mobile services into broadband, digital products and enterprise technology, while becoming a major player in India's transition to 5G.

“In a decade, Jio has helped reshape India's digital landscape. We now serve more than half a billion customers. We have built the foundation of Digital India at unprecedented scale, accelerated India's transition to 5G, connected homes and businesses, and continue to expand what technology can make possible for millions of Indians.”

Akash Ambani thanks Jio employees for building the company In his letter, Akash Ambani placed the focus on Jio's employees rather than the company's financial or operational milestones.

“But the story of these ten years is not written in numbers. It is written by the people who built Jio.”

He said teams across the company had taken on difficult challenges, developed new products and technologies, and focused on customers while questioning established ways of working.

“Every day, teams across Jio have taken on difficult challenges, questioned established ways of doing things, created new products and technologies, and served our customers with commitment. That willingness to think differently, move with speed and keep the customer at the centre of everything we do has shaped Jio from the very beginning.”

Akash Ambani also thanked Mukesh Ambani for his vision and guidance and acknowledged Jio's leadership team.

“I am deeply grateful to Shri Mukesh Ambani for the vision and guidance that made this journey possible, and to our leadership team for steering Jio through every phase of its growth.”

‘Jio is where I began my professional life’ The Jio chairman described the company's journey as deeply personal, saying it was where he began his professional career.

“For me, this journey is personal in a way that is difficult to put into words.”

“Jio is where I began my professional life. I have grown with this company.”

He added that his experience at the company had shaped his understanding of building businesses, teams and India.

“Everything I know about building, about teams, about India, I learned standing alongside all of you. Whatever pride I feel today belongs to you far more than it belongs to me.”

Akash Ambani thanked employees for their contribution to the organisation and for helping Jio earn the trust of its customers.

“That trust is the most valuable thing we own.”

What Akash Ambani said about Jio’s next decade Looking ahead, Akash Ambani said Jio's ambitions now extend beyond its identity as a telecom operator.

“Jio today is much more than a telecom company. We are building original technology in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and Al.”

He said the company sees an opportunity to expand access to technology at scale, develop technology in India and take those capabilities to international markets.

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“The decade ahead will bring new possibilities. Al will transform how people and businesses work, create and solve problems. Connectivity will continue to evolve, and technology will enable things that we are only beginning to imagine today.”

Akash Ambani said Jio's focus would remain on anticipating technological change while retaining the principles that shaped its first decade.

“Our responsibility is to stay ahead of that change while remaining true to what has always defined Jio: thinking big, building for India, putting the customer first and making technology accessible to everyone.”