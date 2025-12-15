JioStar appoints financial leader GR Arun Kumar as new CFO, amid push for accelerated decision-making

JioStar, the merged mega streaming giant of combined JioCinema and Disney Hotstar, has appointed GR Arun Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer, sources told Mint.

In an internal email to employees from JioStar Vice Chairman Uday Shankar, shared by the source, staff were informed that Kumar will help maintain the company's “financial agility and discipline” amid push for growth and “accelerate decision-making”.

JioStar appoints GR Arun Kumar as its new CFO As per the email, Kumar has close to 30 years of experience across “diverse financial leadership” in marquee global organisations and large Indian conglomerates. “His coming on board will bolster our focus on maintaining financial agility and discipline as we grow our footprint and accelerate decision-making across markets,” it stated.

Further, the email noted that Kumar's appointment comes at a time when the company is operating “in a rapidly evolving environment” where, “being fleet-footed, responsive and forward-looking is critical”. It added that Kumar will play an important role in accelerating this shift, ensuring that the company has “the financial systems, insights and operational flexibility needed to move with speed while continuing to build scale and long-term value as we position JioStar as a digital-first organisation”.

Kumar is also set “to play a key part in partnering with the Board, the CEOs, and business leaders to drive growth, profitability, and financial resilience. He will lead our overall Finance and Commercial functions”, the email stated.

Who is GR Arun Kumar? Based in Mumbai, with his wife and two daughters, Kumar's leadership experience spans across finance, strategy, operations, stakeholder management, and value creation, the email stated.

He joins JioStar from the Welspun Group, where he served as Group CFO & Head of Strategy, overseeing finance, planning, M&A, compliance, and investor relations. Prior to that, he held leadership roles with Unilever, Vedanta, General Electric, and OLA across India and international markets.