Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has tendered his resignation from the company for personal reasons. He will leave the company on 31 December, 2022.

“ We wish to inform you that Mr Thierry Bolloré, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) has tendered his resignation w.e.f. December 31, 2022," Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Bollore had taken over in September 2020 from Ralf Speth. The JLR CEO had promised investors of delivering double-digit EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin, become one of the world’s most profitable luxury manufacturers and make the company net zero carbon by 2039.