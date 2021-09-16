Hiring activity across India during March-August 2021 period was primarily dominated by IT Hubs like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, as data suggests that job openings for IT professionals have surged nearly 400%. Bengaluru witnessed the highest demand, followed by Hyderabad and Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, NCR and other key cities.

In cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad where many IT companies have their base, the companies saw a double digit growth in hiring activity indicating a uniform revival of the jobs in the sector. The IT sector is maintaining the uptrend of hiring activity with a continuous demand for skilled personnels within the sector, as per the report.

Growth in the digital economy, primarily fuelled by the BFSI industry, has increased demand for digital skills. Industrial migration to platform-based solutions has boosted demand for AI, ML, IoT experts as well as data scientists and DevOps engineers, report by business solutions provider Quess stated.

A skill-wise break-up showed that Hyderabad indicated high demand for Full Stack Developers (37%), Cloud Tech Developers (26%) and Data Analytics (40%), data by Quess showed. Pune witnessed a high demand for for Cloud Tech (17%) and Data Testing (27%) segments.

Managing frontend and backend functionalities for websites and applications is essential, hence Full Stack, React JS and Angular JS have witnessed an uptick. Additionally, with cloud migration being a staple requirement across programs, its skill demand has ascended.

Demand for talent with niche tech skills including Cloud Infrastructure Tech developer, Full Stack developer, React JS developer, Android Developer and Angular JS developer (highest demand in Hyderabad), among others, has seen a surge since last quarter, the data further revealed.

In addition to the listed top skills, Gaming (Unity Developers), DevOps(Bamboo, Jira) and Platforms (Salesforce, SAP HANA) have witnessed an uptick in skill demand.

The Indian IT services industry has been riding on the cloud and digital transformation wave accelerated by the pandemic for the last three to four quarters.

