Job prospects for foreigners dim as Singapore unemployment rise

An SGD92.9 billion (USD67.3 billion) fiscal stimulus, equal to 19.2 percent of GDP, has helped moderate the economic impact and decline in employment. With the existing fiscal measure expiring soon, most analysts point a gloomier picture in the second half of the year. Economists predict that the total jobs lost by the end of the year could be anywhere between 150,000 to 200,000 with the economy shrinking around 5.8 percent. A level not seen since Singapore became an independent country in 1965.