NEW DELHI : About 40% Indian professionals believe that the number of jobs and scheduled interviews will decrease in the next two weeks, a new LinkedIn survey found today. The news comes as bittersweet for Indian professionals as more than one in three stated they will now spend more time working on their resumes and preparing for interviews.

Based on a survey of 2,903 professionals during May 4 to 31, the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index shows that while India's overall confidence remains steady with a composite score of plus 49, the country's confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward.

The findings showed that 52 per cent of healthcare, 48 per cent of corporate services, and 41 per cent of manufacturing professionals anticipate a decrease in investments in the next 6 months.

However, employees at large enterprises (firms with over 10,000 workers) are more confident about the future of their employers when compared to their peers from mid-market and SMB companies.

The findings showed that 41 per cent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next six months, while 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now. However, "the enterprise professionals are least confident about the future of their jobs, finances and careers, when compared to their SMB and mid-market peers".

Over the past three months, many organisations have shifted to a remote working model to circumvent the pandemic and ensure business continuity. This fortnight's findings show that three in five (61 per cent) marketing professionals feel confident about being effective when working remotely.

