Jockey doubled athleisure business during pandemic

What is termed as athleisure products, like trackpants, joggers, shorts, T-shirts and jackets, were launched, along with our portfolio of 1995. About 7-8 years ago, we took up athleisure as a key growth pillar and strengthened the portfolio quite a bit. It came in very handy when the pandemic hit, because there was largescale migration in terms of usage from casual and formal wear to athleisure. So, the timing worked out for us very well. Demand has also been healthy across innerwear for men and women, but athleisure really surged a lot more than what we had anticipated or planned for. I would say, we jumped a year or two in terms of demand with athleisure compared to pre-pandemic days. We literally doubled our business. Whereas, overall, as an organization, we clocked 37-38% jump in revenue in the last financial year.

