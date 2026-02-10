Who is Jody Allen, owner of Seahawks who plans to sell team and donate proceeds to charity — here's her net worth

United States billionaire Jody Allen is in the spotlight amid the Seattle Seahawks' performance in the Super Bowl, and reports that she plans to sell the National Football League (NFL) team and donate the proceeds to charity.

The team nabbed the Lombardi trophy after a decisive 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on 8 February. Sources told Fortune that Allen's appearance at the Super Bowl victory ceremony watched by 120 million is likely going to be her last. They added that she plans to sell the NFL team and donate the proceeds to charity.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Warren Buffett and Albert Einstein believe simple wins

Who is Jody Allen and her family? As per the Fortune report, 67-year-old Jody Allen is chair and trustee of the Seattle Seahawks and the National Basketball Association team Portland Trail Blazers — both she inherited from her late brother and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Paul Allen, who had no spouse or children, passed away in 2018 agead 65, after battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was worth around $20 billion at the time. The tech billionaire was credited with saving and reviving his hometown NFL team, the Seahawks, which he bought it in 1997 for $197 million.

Since the inheritance, Jody Allen has focused on philanthropic endeavours (largely in the Pacific Northwest, where they grew up) in arts, education and environment, through her and her brother's charity organisation, it added.

Advertisement

The Allen Family Philanthropies (formerly Paul G. Allen Family Foundation) was co-founded by the siblings in 1988 when Jody was 29. Apart from her family charity, Jody is cofounder and chair of a Seattle-based bioscience research nonprofit, the Allen Institute, and serves as founding director of Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture.

Also Read | NFL star Tom Brady earns 15× more as Super Bowl commentator than as player

Why speculation over the sale of assets for charity? Notably, Paul Allen's will stipulated that his assets, including the Seahawks, Trail Blazers and 25% stake in the MLS’s Seattle Sounders—be sold to fund his charitable foundations, the Fortune report added.

Now, Jody is seemingly moving to fulfill the same — the Allen estate in September 2025, entered a formal agreement to sell the Trail Blazers for an estimated $4 billion, as per the report. Reuters reported that there is also buzz around Seahawks sale post the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

When asked about the Seahawks, a spokesperson for the estate told Fortune that there are no similar plans at present, but “that will change at some point.” In 2022 when similar speculation arose, Jody in a press release refuted the move saying that “estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no preordained timeline by which the teams must be sold. Until then, my focus—and that of our teams—is on winning.”

In a statement to Reuters ahead of the Super Bowl, a club spokesman said: “We don't comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We've already said that will change at some point per Paul's wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl (completed as of Sunday) and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

Advertisement

What is Jody Allen's net worth? According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, Jody Allen's exact net worth is hard to estimate as she is a private individual handling a complex and massive estate, including her late brother's assets.