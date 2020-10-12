Joe Kuruvilla appointed as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle

Textile firm Raymond said it has appointed Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raymond Lifestyle.

In a regulatory filing the company said,"Raymond has announced the reinforcement of its management team at Raymond Lifestyle with the appointment of Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer."

Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business including brands like Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Parx, ethnix and Khadi and one of the largest distribution network in the country.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd. said, “We are charting a refreshed approach in our Lifestyle business as we emerge in the new normal. The strengthening of the management team with the addition of Joe Kuruvilla is an exciting development and in line with our commitment to invest in global talent to enhance the scale of our business.

Joe has spent all his working career at Unilever PLC starting as a Management trainee. He also been the Vice President - Marketing for Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care for East Europe region,leading Unilever’s fastest growing business in European Union. Joe, who has also worked in India in various capacities, is a Civil Engineer with an MBA in Marketing from Pune University and has done Executive Education from IIM (A) and Columbia Business School, New York.

The recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Kumar will report to Joe and work with Joe to execute the transformation agenda for the business as it emerges from the nationwide lockdown due to the global pandemic.

