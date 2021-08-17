A rare allergy - a reaction by your immune system to something that does not bother most other people - has helped a 27-year-old become a billionaire. Johnny Boufarhat encountered an allergic reaction in 2015 that left him with an awry immune system. The allergy had him craving physical contact as he stayed inside to avoid further health blowups.

“Five years ago I had a rare and severe reaction to a medication I’d been taking, and ended up allergic to the world. That isn’t an exaggeration either. My immune system went into a seemingly permanent hyperdrive. It was so bad that for years, I could barely go outside." Boufarhat said in a blog post.

That exasperation led him in early 2019 to start writing code in his London apartment’s kitchen for an online events platform that became Hopin Ltd.

“I wanted to create a virtual venue that was so useful that it would transform online events into indispensable experiences," he said.

The London-based online events platform has raised $450 million from investors including Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management at a $7.8 billion valuation. At that level, Boufarhat’s stake is now worth about $3.2 billion(approx 24,000 crores), making him one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to Bloomberg, Hopin had six employees at the start of 2020 and now has more than 800. The firm accelerated its growth this year through acquisitions, including video technology firms StreamYard, Streamable and Jamm to boost its suite of video technology.

In June, the London-based firm announced the purchase of Boomset, a management platform for in-person and hybrid events, and the following month said it acquired event-marketing firm Attendify.

Boufarhat is the latest millennial to become a self-made billionaire as the boom in tech, finance and SPACs creates vast fortunes at a breakneck pace.

“Hopin is the only venue that doesn’t have a maximum capacity. It means their good ideas get heard by more people—typically three times more than an in-person event," Boufarhat said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.