Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning appoints Sanjay Sudhakaran as MD, India & South Asia1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who stepped down from his role as chairman and managing director on 30 June to pursue other interests
New Delhi: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Sudhakaran as the company’s new managing director, India & South Asia region, effective 1 July, 2023.
