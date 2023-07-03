New Delhi: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Sudhakaran as the company’s new managing director, India & South Asia region, effective 1 July, 2023.

Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who stepped down from his role as chairman and managing director on 30 June to pursue other interests. Singh will remain senior advisor to JCH-India until 30 September, 2023.

“I am delighted to join Johnson Controls – Hitachi (JCH) India Limited. I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders," said Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and India. He also served as the country head and managing director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. Sudhakaran previously worked for United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, mergers and acquisitions, sales and marketing. In his last role, Sudhakaran was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric Infrastructure.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture between Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Japan. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (split and window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including cassette air conditioners, ductable air-conditioners and VRF systems.

JCH India is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat.