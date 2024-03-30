Journey easier for second-time founders but must navigate carefully, says Yogesh Mahansaria
Entrepreneurs should prioritize creating a robust business with the resilience to endure, Mahansaria said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024
Embarking on a second venture in entrepreneurship comes with a smoother path, yet it requires a deep understanding of the evolving market and a commitment to adding relevant value to the product, according to Yogesh Mahansaria, managing director of Mahansaria Tyres Pvt Ltd, who stressed the importance of staying current with market dynamics.