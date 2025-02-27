JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon CEO stands firm on office return policy: ‘Work from home doesn’t always work’

JP Morgan CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Jamie Dimon, who recently sparked a controversy for his stance on remote work, has reiterated his belief saying that work from home is not always the way to go.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Dimon talked about an earlier town hall with employees of JP Morgan Chase, where he was heard cursing and going on a long rant when a worker floated a petition against the company’s return to office policy.

He said that he respects people who do not want to go to office five times a week, adding that it is a citizen’s right.

“I completely respect people that don’t want to go to the office all five days a week. That’s your right. It’s my right. It’s a citizen’s right. But they should respect that the company is going to decide what’s good for the client, the company, etcetera – not the individual,” he was quoted as saying by CNBC at the company’s global leveraged finance conference in Miami.

However, he stood firm on his return to office stance and said that he is against work from home where it does not work.

“I’ll understand that. And I also respect that other companies are going to try a different way to grow,” he said.

“I’m not against work from home. I’m against where it doesn't work”, Dimon added.

He further said that he was not “being mean”.

Should never curse, says JP Morgan CEO The JP Morgan Chase CEO in the interview with CNBC said that he regrets his foul-mouthed expressions, while also clarifying that he stands firm on his opinion about returning to work from office.

“I do town halls all around the world and as you know I mope sometimes. I should never curse, ever,” he said.

He agreed that he should not get angry, but justified that he was trying to give a detailed answer to the employee who asked about reconsidering the return to office policy.

“I shouldn't get angry or stuff like that. But the gentleman asked a long question and I answered the question. I tried to give a lot of detail which I think he’s entitled to because I’ve never, ever fired anyone because they asked a question like that,” CNBC quoted him as saying.

What happened at JP Morgan town hall? In an earlier event of the company, Dimon was heard cursing an employee who asked him to reconsider the policy of returning to office five times a week, citing personal issues and the overall needlessness of working from office for his team. He had asked Dimon to leave the decision of remote work to managers, which angered the CEO.

“Don’t waste time on it. I don’t care how many people sign that f****** petition,” he was heard saying.