JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon says AI can enable a four-day work week for employees

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan, has offered a different perspective on artificial intelligence, moving away from the narrative of human replacement. In a fresh take on the future of work, Dimon said that Al could eventually help shorten the standard workweek to four days.

He made these remarks in a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, where Dimon also also revealed that the company is already using Al across hundreds of applications to streamlining its operations. The technology is taking care of tasks such as fraud detection, risk-management, marketing, and error reduction.

“We use AI for risk, fraud, bargaining, underwriting, note taking, idea generation, error reporting, reducing errors, and you know, there are 600 more use cases, 50, I'd put in the important category,” the CEO said, underscoring the areas in which the bank is actively integrating AI.

Dimon's previous stance on remote work His latest comments contrast with his previous views on remote work. He has publicly highlighted earlier that he is not in favour of work-from-home arrangements in situations where he believes they do no support productivity, though he did not say he is completely against it.

“I’m not against work from home. I’m against where it doesn't work," Dimon said in an interview with CNBC.

AI's capability to boost productivity During the interview, Dimon also predicted that within the next three to four decades, Al could boost productivity to such an extend that future generations might work four-day or even three-and-a-half-day workweeks.

Though he had earlier shown hesitation about the concept of remote work, Dimon described the possibility of a shorter workweek enabled by AI as a “a wonderful thing.”

However, he also cautioned that rapid deployment of Al could lead to job disruptions and layoffs before employees and industries are fully prepared. His warning echoes concerns raised by several technology executives as AI adoption continues to accelerate across sectors.

How is AI changing human lives? The emergence of AI has severely impacted lives of working professionals, with it increasingly serving as a productivity tool for white-collar jobs. The year 2025 was marked by AI-driven layoffs, fueling concerns among employees about whether AI might make their roles redundant.

A similar trend could be witnessed this year too, as several tech companies such as Amazon, Oracle, and Meta had already trimmed corporate roles.