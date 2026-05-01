JPMorgan breaks silence on the Lorna Hajdini sexual abuse case: ‘extensive internal probe reveals…’

Amid the Lorna Hajdini sexual abuse case, JPMorgan, which was also part of the lawsuit, strongly denied allegations.

On Monday, a former JPMorgan employee under the pseudonym John Doe accused Hajdini of turning him into her “sex slave” by drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra and threatening to slash his bonus if he did not comply.

He alleged in a lawsuit that the 37-year-old executive director on JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team, even turned up unannounced at Rana’s apartment and forced him to have sex.

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However, the court document has since been withdrawn for “corrections.”

What JPMorgan said abou the incident A bank spokesperson declined to comment on Doe’s identity, stating that an extensive internal investigation—conducted by the HR team and in-house legal counsel, including a review of phone records and emails—found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

It was later revealed that for employee Chirayu Rana filed the lawsuit under the name of John Doe, as reported by New York Post

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

What Hajdini said about the incident Hajdini's lawyers told The Post via in a statement: “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

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As per sources close to the development, Rana had filed an internal complaint in May 2025, alleging race- and gender-based harassment and abuse of power before trying to negotiate a payoff that ran into “millions” to leave the company.

Rana has had a wide-ranging career in finance, with roles at Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, TCG Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and The Carlyle Group before joining JPMorgan.

He currently serves as a principal at Bregal Sagemount, a New York-based investment firm led by former Goldman Sachs executive Gene Yoon, focusing on sectors such as software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and financial services.