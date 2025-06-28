JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon bets on THESE skills to beat GenZ's entry-level job uncertainty

The GenZ job market is ever-changing, especially with the AI revolution but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has some good news and advice for jobseekers.

For freshers, the job market has been full of mixed signal. One moment, AI is being expected to wipe out most entry-level jobs, and the next moment leaders are seen complaining about talent shortage across industries.

However, according to Jamie Dimon, the key to job security is not a mystery but only requires studying the right things.

Jamie Dimon bets on these skills Speaking at Business Roundtable’s CEO Workforce Forum earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon revealed that there are still come areas where businesses are short on skills and require young people to fill that gap.

Companies need young experts in fields like cyber, coding and programming, as well as financial and program management, the billionaire said.

“We are short on labour,” he agreed.

However, Dimon added that “We all have needs for cyber, we all have needs for coding, we all have needs for programming, we have needs for financial management and programme management, things like that.”

The CEO's comments come at a time when Amazon admitted to soon cutting corporate ranks due to focussing more on AI and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that technology could eliminate half of the entry-level white collar jobs.

Dimon also noted that many educational institutions are not providing enough of this specialised training so that the GenZ could become the next generation of coders or program managers.

The 69-year-old billionaire had previously highlighted that classrooms should put more focus on their pupils getting jobs right after they graduate rather than in traditional education.

“If you look at kids they gotta be educated to get jobs,” he told Indianapolis-based WISH-TV last year.

“Too much focus in education has been on graduating college… It should be on jobs. I think the schools should be measured on, did the kids get out and get a good job,” Dimon added.

However, the JPMorgan Chase CEO is not the only one who flagged this need for more focus on jobs.