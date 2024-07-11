JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the importance of working smart in order to maintain a balance between professional and personal life.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon – in a viral interview that resurfaced on social media platforms – emphasized the individual's role in maintaining work-life balance rather than placing that responsibility on the company.

In the interview, Dimon stresses the importance of personal accountability. “It’s your job to take care of your mind, body, spirit, soul, friends, family, and health," he said. "It’s your job; it’s not our job."

The JPMorgan Chase CEO also said that some people are delusional and work under the impression that the company will take responsibility for maintaining an employee's work-life balance. He said the company can only provide the resources to take care of an employee. The ultimate responsibility of maintaining work-life balance is the responsibility of the individual.

“We give you medical, pilates, massages. I mean, we do really try to take care of people, but I can’t make up for you not doing the things you really have to do yourself," he said.

He elaborated on the same, emphasising the importance of working smart to balance professional and personal life. “Most people don’t work smart… people don’t run their lives efficiently," Dimon said. “People are frenzied… if you’re frenzied, it’s you. It’s not the school, it’s not the job, it’s you. Because a lot of us aren’t frenzied," he added.

He gave his own example of "smart working," saying he has three types of reading speed—very fast, fast, and very slow. He generally flips through magazines and journals very fast, whereas he reads important mail, contracts, etc., very slowly.

Dimon acknowledged that it is difficult for women to maintain a work-life balance. In such cases, the household must share the responsibilities.

Who is Jamie Dimon Jamie Dimon began his career at Boston Consulting Group as a management consultant. He has been the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase since 2006.

