JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is seeking to sell shares currently worth about $141 million, reported Bloomberg on 27 October, adding that this would be the first such transaction after he took the helm at the Wall Street giant almost 18 years ago.

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, as quoted by the business news website, Dimon and his family are mulling kicking off the disposal of 1 million of the lender's shares next year for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, JPMorgan shares closed at $140.76 in New York.

"The top executive continues to believe the company's prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant," Bloomberg quoted in JPMorgan's statement, adding the deal is subject to the terms of the company's stock trading plan.

According to the filing, the transaction next year would be Dimon's first such stock sale during his tenure at the company.

Dimon is currently the longest-serving CEO of a major US bank, while another long-term CEO — James Gorman at Morgan Stanley — ending a 14-year run, will be replaced in January by Co-President Ted Pick.

Dimon and his family currently hold approximately 8.6 million shares of JPMorgan and have a net worth estimated at $2 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

JP Morgan upgrades India to 'overweight': Meanwhile, global brokerage house JP Morgan on Friday upgraded India to 'overweight' from 'neutral', advising investors to use near-term correction/dip as an opportunity to add and leverage on a positive historical seasonality to general elections.

Noting India offers the strongest emerging market nominal GDP compounding, JPMorgan said India has competitive risk-adjusted returns to developed market equities.

Apart from this, the brokerage has also added Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda, and Hindustan Unilever to its EM model portfolio.

With agency inputs.

