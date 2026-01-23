JPMorgan Chase hikes CEO Jamie Dimon's pay by 10.3% amid Donald Trump's $5 billion lawsuit over ‘debanking’ allegations

American lender JPMorgan Chase announced a 10.3% hike in CEO Jamie Dimon's compensation package to $43 million for 2025, based on strong performance during the year and last week's Q4 profits which exceeded estimates, according to a Reuters report.

Jamie Dimon's pay includes base salary of $1.5 million and $41.5 million in incentives, it added. In 2024, his pay was $39 million, at par with Goldman Sachs' David Solomon. Prior to that, in 2023 he earned $36 million, while his salary for 2022 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic was $34.5 million, it added.

What is Jamie Dimon's net worth? Aged 69-years-old, Dimon has been CEO of JPMorgan since 2005 (20 years) and he is among the most prominent executives in corporate America, the report noted.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.8 billion. Speaking at the US Chamber of Commerce last week, Dimon told reporters he would like to stay CEO for at least another five years. Notably, his succession plans have long been the subject of speculation across Wall Street.

‘Compensation for 2025 reflects Dimon’s stewardship’ In its filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), America's largest lender said that the compensation hike was based on Dimon's leadership and strong performance.

“As part of their evaluation and determination, the board considered Mr. Dimon’s continued development of top executives to lead for today and the future, his continued commitment to shareholders and his longstanding exemplary leadership of a premier financial services firm,” the filing said.

“The annual compensation for 2025 reflects Mr. Dimon's stewardship of the Firm, with strong performance across our market-leading businesses and financial results, as well as a fortress balance sheet,” it added.

The report added that JPMorgan's stock has surged 34% in 2025, outperforming the broader equity markets.

Donald Trump slams $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan for ‘debanking’ In its report, Bloomberg said that Dimon's pay hikes comes amid US President Donald Trump's lawsuit of at least $5 billion against the bank and executive for allegedly ‘debanking’ him over political reasons.

Earlier on 17 January, Donald Trump had threatened the bank with a lawsuit, claiming that he was debanked after the 6 January Capitol riot in 2021. Now, Donald Trump's lawsuit claims that Dimon and his “woke” Wall Street bank illegally “debanked” his businesses because of his politics, then slapped Trump’s name in an industry “blacklist” that blocked him from accessing other lenders, too.

“You’re not allowed to do what they did — Jamie Dimon, what he did, he’s not allowed to do that. I don’t know what their excuse would be. Maybe their excuse would be the regulators,” Donald Trump later told reporters aboard Air Force One.