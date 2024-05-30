Jamie Dimon, the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase , has shared his morning routine. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dimon was asked how he starts his day and spoke about the newspapers he reads to catch up with US and global events.

"I wake up usually at 4:35 am. I read five papers you'll be happy to hear in a very specific form," Dimon stated.

He then went on to list the order in which he picked up and read the newspapers to catch up best with business news, views, business news, views and global events.

Global Perspective

“I flip through the Post because everyone else does it. I read the front page of The Washington Post — any story they find very interesting, and the business section — which is very narrow, and the editorials — some very smart people at the editorials there," he shared.

Dimon then moves to the NYT and two other newspapers: “I read The New York Times front section beginning to end all of it — whether I like what they're saying or not, and I read their business section — which isn't great. I read the WSJ front section, exchange (section) next, and then the FT (Financial Times)."

He also explained his thinking behind picking the specific papers, “The reason I do FT last is because all the other ones are very much skewed to the US. And you know, we operate in 100 countries, so the FT gives you a better view, like The Economist."

“I read The Economist every weekend of what's going on in Pakistan, India, the UK, the Middle East, and China. The Economist is unbelievably well done. FT covers all that ground, too. So I love it," he added.

