JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon shares his morning routine: ‘I get up at 4.30, flip through five papers…’
With JPMorgan Chase operating in 100 countries, CEO Jamie Dimon shared his list of morning essential reads to stay informed about news and analysis and gain a global perspective on current events.
Jamie Dimon, the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has shared his morning routine. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dimon was asked how he starts his day and spoke about the newspapers he reads to catch up with US and global events.