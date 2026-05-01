JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini's old remark in spotlight amid allegations of sexual assault: ‘You are a force….’

A former employee of JPMorgan sued it senior executive for months of alleged sexual abuse, racial harassment and workplace intimidation. Since then, JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini is in the spotlight and her past remark has resurfaced. In the bombshell lawsuit first reported by Daily Mail, a junior staff member accused the Executive Director for Leveraged Finance at JPMorgan of sexual harassment in office on multiple occasions.

Lorna Hajdini's old remark on LinkedIn surfaces Last year, Hajdini congratulated a fellow colleague through her LinkedIn account. In the comment, she wrote, “You are a force to be reckoned with! Well-deserved recognition.”

Also Read | JPMorgan breaks silence on Lorna Hajdini sexual abuse case: What the firm said

Eagle eyed social media were keen to notice her past comments and a user wrote, “lmfao. This aged well 🤡” while another user remarked, “You are too, apparently. And not in a good way!!” Hindustan Times confirmed social media response in the comment thread as the LinkedIn account of the 37-year-old has now been deleted amid the scandal. There is also speculation that her Instagram account settings have been changed to private.

Did a LinkedIn user get a response from Lorna Hajdini to his message? A person named Murray Hill Guy on X, shared a tweet claiming that he realised he had been a connection on LinkedIn for years with Lorna Hajdini.

In a tweet posted on April 30, he had messaged the executive, “Hi Lorna - saw your role as Executive Director at J.P. Morgan and your Stern background. I'm currently pursuing opportunities in the space and would value the chance to connect and learn from your experience. Appreciate any guidance you're open to sharing.”

Sharing a screenshot of the message he claimed to have received from JPMorgan executive, he wrote, "Holy shit, am I in???" The reply from Lorna Hajdini read, “Please send your resume to email ID [redacted].”

Although Lorna Hajdini denied any wrongdoing, JPMorgan has also been made a party in the lawsuit. JPMorgan's spokesperson denied these allegations and said that the claims held no merit and an internal investigation had found as much. JPMorgan's spokesperson in a statement to The Daily Mail said, "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.”

According to The New York Post report, the person who leveled the allegations against JPMorgan's Executive has been identified as Chirayu Rana. The 35-year-old is currently employed as a principal at investment firm Bregal Sagemount, a New York-based firm led by Goldman Sachs alum Gene Yoon, as per the publication.

What did the complainant say in the lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini? The complainant, who initially used the anonymously pseudonym “John Doe” while submitting his complaint alleged that the executive director turned him into her “sex slave” by drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra. He accused her of threatening him with bonus cut if he did not comply. The complainant alleged that Hajdini abused her senior position at multiple occasion to pressure him into sexual encounters and to ensure compliance with her demands.

According to the complaint, one confrontation dates back to May 2024 when he declined an invitation for drinks. It also alleged that the JPMorgan’ executive showed up unannounced at Rana’s apartment and coerced him into sex as she threatened to stall his promotions and career advancement. The complainant referenced another incident in which Hajdini shouted racial slurs while discussing work performance.

The lawsuit claimed that the complainant was in a vulnerable position as Hajdini' her sexual pleasure impacted his promotions and career advancement. From verbal harassment to repeated sexual assault, the lawsuit claims Hajdini propositioned him for oral sex inside the office on multiple occasions.

Recalling one alleged encounter at the apartment which turned physical, the complainant alleged that Hajdini removed her shirt, touched herself inappropriately and insulted his wife. The complainant claimed that the executive forcibly removed his trousers and performed oral sex on him against his will while he cried and protested.

The complainant recounted another incident where the two were sitting together at a private members club. During this work event, Hajdini groped him beneath a table, the complainant claims.

In the explicit lawsuit, the complainant claimed Hajdini pushed him to the floor, ordered him to suck her toes and sat on his face while he begged her to stop. referencing another alleged incident. Corroborating parts of the complainant's account, two witnesses are cited in the lawsuit who claim to have heard his protests during one of the alleged encounters.