JPMorgan’s Kalpana Morparia set to retire, Leo Puri to take over

Morparia was the public face of ICICI Bank and was responsible for building the group’s diversified financial services. She was involved in the listing of ICICI Bank on the New York Stock Exchange in 2000. Besides overseeing the reverse merger of ICICI with ICICI Bank in 2002, she was also closely associated with the restructuring of Dabhol Power plant in 2004-05. Morparia retired from the board of directors of ICICI Bank in 2007 as its joint managing director.