JPMorgan's Piepszak exits CEO race to become operations chief, incumbent COO Daniel Pinto to retire in 2026
BREAKING NEWS

JPMorgan's Piepszak exits CEO race to become operations chief, incumbent COO Daniel Pinto to retire in 2026

Nikita Prasad

  • JPMorgan management rejig: Piepszak will succeed Daniel Pinto, a top lieutenant of Dimon and a four-decade veteran at the investment bank. He will relinquish his role as president and COO on June 30 and retire at the end of 2026.

FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)

JPMorgan Chase's Jennifer Piepszak, long seen as a strong contender to succeed CEO Jamie Dimon, exited the race on Tuesday and opted to become the chief operating officer of the biggest U.S. bank instead. Piepszak will succeed Daniel Pinto, a top lieutenant of Dimon and a four-decade veteran at the investment bank. He will relinquish his role as president and COO on June 30 and retire at the end of 2026.

Piepszak’s decision is the latest twist in the long-running question of who will succeed Dimon, the longest-serving major US bank CEO. Dimon, 68, has built JPMorgan into the biggest US bank in his nearly two decades at the helm. Piepszak had been considered one of the leading contenders to take over when Dimon leaves.

She had gained momentum in recent years through a series of quick promotions, though Bloomberg reported in 2023 that she had expressed reticence about taking the top job. The changes Tuesday spotlight three other executives: Marianne Lake, who runs consumer and community banking; Troy Rohrbaugh, 54, co-head of the commercial and investment bank; and Doug Petno, 59, who will succeed Piepszak running the CIB alongside Rohrbaugh.

Her appointment positions her as a key contender for the CEO role alongside other notable leaders, including Troy Rohrbaugh, head of the commercial and investment bank; Marianne Lake, CEO of consumer and community banking; and Mary Erdoes, CEO of asset and wealth management.

In another leadership move, Doug Petno, currently co-head of global banking, will succeed Piepszak as co-CEO of the commercial and investment banking division. The shift is part of JPMorgan's strategy to maintain a robust leadership pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
