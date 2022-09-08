JSW One aims to hit GMV of $1 bn by 2023: Jindal

Whenever we spoke to our end-customers, whether B2B (business-to-business) or B2C (business-to-consumer), there was a great deal of disgruntlement on the way they were transacting with us. At JSW Group, we have the unique advantage of being present in cement and steel, as well as paints. We have the three major products that go into building material and wanted to provide a one-stop shop for the customer’s building material needs. At the core, we wanted to offer ease-of-doing business and customer delight both for the small customer, someone buying products worth, say, ₹1 lakh, or large customers, who buy products worth ₹1,000-10,000 crore from us. That was the genesis of our efforts. I also feel the last decade has seen a complete change in e-commerce and B2B areas, and this decade is set to witness huge changes in the way B2B operates. India is growing from a $3 trillion to $10 trillion economy. MSMEs are going to play a huge role in this growth. We feel we were not doing business in the right way to attract MSMEs to do business with JSW.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}