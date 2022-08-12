‘JSW Sports IPO likely by 2025’5 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:43 AM IST
The results show that India has a lot of talent but all it needs is more structure and more public-private partnerships, says Parth Jindal, founder-director, JSW Sports
NEW DELHI : JSW Sports is celebrating the success of India’s 61-medal tally at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. The JSW group company sent 21 athletes to the games, including Sakshi Malik, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia, who returned with 13 medals. In an interview, Parth Jindal, founder-director, JSW Sports, said he wants to scale operations and become India’s first publicly-listed sports entity by 2025. JSW Group not only owns for-profit sports franchises such as Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League and Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League, through JSW Sports, it also runs the not-for-profit Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) to nurture sports stars. Edited excerpts: