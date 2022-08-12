‘JSW Sports IPO likely by 2025’

Yes; of the 21 athletes JSW Sports backed, 13 won medals. It was very encouraging to see so many medals in different sports which we have not normally won medals in. The results show that India has a lot of talent but it needs more structure and public-private partnerships. We started JSW Sports in 2012 and the idea behind it was to promote non-cricketing sports in India. Back then, we asked ourselves how can a country of 1.2 billion people not be winning medals at the Olympic Games? With that idea we wanted to provide athletes with the right support.