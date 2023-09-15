Jupiter appoints Anuj Rathi as chief product, marketing officer

New Delhi: Fintech startup Jupiter Money on Fridays said it has appointed Anuj Rathi as its chief product and marketing officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rathi previously led product, revenue and growth at Swiggy. He is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, and has earlier worked with firms like Flipkart and Walmart.

In his senior leadership role, Rathi will lead product, design, growth and marketing at the neo-bank and will closely with Jupiter founder Jitendra Gupta.

"Having someone of Anuj's pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter's next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money," Gupta said.

Jupiter is a neobanking app that offers multiple financial services, including a debit card, SIPs, mutual funds, personalised savings options, expense management, UPI payments, and more.

The platform, launched in 2019, recently secured a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India to enter into the lending business.