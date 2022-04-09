This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Defending the BMI health challenge, the Zerodha boss also pointed out its company's onus to ensure the employees think about their health too
Nithin Kamath, a hardcore fitness enthusiast, constantly encourages Zerodha employees to remain conscious of their health. So much so that the employees are rewarded and incentivized for participating in fitness challenges organised by the company. However, when Zerodha announced BMI challenge for its employees, the move was severely criticized by the netizens. Defending the goal, the Zerodha boss also pointed out its company's onus to ensure the employees think about their health too.
Kamath on Friday took to social media to share context about his 'fun' health programme at the workplace. On a LinkedIn post, he shared, The average age of the team has gone up to 30 (we haven't really been hiring), and the health levels have dipped in the past 2 years due to WFH and the pandemic stress. So as a company, the onus is to do whatever to nudge everyone on the team to think about their health.
On Thursday, Kamath shared that the company will give half-a-month's salary as bonus to any employee who has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of less than 25.
He also offered half-a-month's salary as a bonus to each employee if the team manages to achieve an average goal of less than 24 BMI by the month of August.
Zerodha has been taking such initiatives since the pandemic-led WFH started. Talking about them, he added in the post, Last year we let everyone on the team set health goals & ran a lottery amongst those who met their goals for ₹10lks. Was successful, but the participation wasn't broad-based.
We ran online yoga sessions & made mental health counselors available for the team during lockdowns.
The plan has been to get everyone to a diagnostic center once a year to track health, but has been a challenge given WFH & most on our team aren’t in Metros. Instead of procrastinating, we thought a good way is to get started with something, the post also read.
