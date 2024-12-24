Justin Sun wants to be the Musk of crypto
SummaryThe Tron blockchain entrepreneur is President-elect Donald Trump’s ally in the cryptocurrency markets.
President-elect Donald Trump’s newest ally in the cryptocurrency markets is a Chinese-born entrepreneur who has been accused of fraud by U.S. regulators and recently spent $6.2 million on a banana.
