K. Gopalkrishna, the unheralded Indian automobile entrepreneur
Summary
- K. Gopalkrishna’s pioneering spirit set up Chennai as an early automobile hub, paving the way for the city’s reputation as the Detroit of Asia, accounting for nearly 25% of India’s automobile and automobile component industry.
Till Maruti appeared on the horizon in 1983, Indian car buyers had the choice of the devil or the deep sea. Hindustan Motors’ Ambassador and the Premier Padmini from Premier Automobiles ruled Indian roads, notwithstanding their poor quality that turned every ride into an unwanted adventure.