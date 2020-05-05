Sports technology firm Dream Sports, which runs brands such as Dream11, FanCode and DreamX, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dev Bajaj as chief corporate development officer. In the new role, Bajaj will lead investments and drive global strategic partnerships in fantasy sports, sportstech, gaming and other opportunity sectors. He will also work closely with leaders of the Dream Sports companies on future fundraising and strategic business planning.

He joins the company from Kalaari Capital where he was working as a venture capital partner evaluating and managing early-stage investments in a variety of sectors including fintech, gaming, sportstech, SAAS, and agritech.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, said, “Dev’s extensive and versatile experience as an investor and entrepreneur over the last decade will help us further build the sports ecosystem in India. With a strong passion for sports, I am sure that Dev will be invaluable in identifying strategic partners and scaling potential sports businesses. While Dream11 continues to grow rapidly, Dream Sports is hiring over 250 talented people this year and actively expanding its portfolio of sports businesses. In the last year, we launched FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform with 15 million users already, and DreamX, a sports accelerator powering several new start-ups."

With over 17 years of experience across entrepreneurship, venture capital, private equity and investment banking, Bajaj also successfully founded and built agtech startup MITRA. In 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra began acquiring MITRA. He also worked at Paine Schwartz, a private equity firm in San Francisco. He began his career with investment banking in the US.

"With $5.5 billion invested in sports tech in Asia, India leads the way with 40% of all sports tech start-ups in Asia, but has received less than 10% of the funding. Dream Sports can address this gap by helping entrepreneurs with capital and digital-product-first DNA. Therefore, we believe there are multiple early and growth-stage investment opportunities for us within fantasy sports, gaming and the broader sportstech ecosystem. In my new role, I aim to ensure that start-ups and mid-stage companies find Dream Sports a valuable investor and partner," said Bajaj.

