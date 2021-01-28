Kalpana Sampat to succeed Anoop Pabby as Pramerica Life Insurance MD & CEO

MUMBAI : The Board of Directors of Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd (PLIL) on Thursday appointed Kalpana Sampat as the new Managing Director & CEO of the company

The board and shareholders have accepted Anoop Pabby resignation, subject to IRDAI approval citing personal reason for his exit.

In Aug 2018, Kalpana Sampat was appointed as Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). She has over 30 years of rich and diverse life insurance experience in India and had managed Operations, Information Technology, Renewal, Legal, Secretarial, Internal Audit and Risk functions at PLIL.

Prior to joining PLI, Kalpana was the CEO for Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. She also had long stints with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as well as Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Kalpana has a bachelor's degree in commerce and a Bachelor of Law form University of Mumbai. She is a certified ACMA, a fellow of Insurance Institute of India and Associate of the Chartered Institute UK.

Pabby took charge as PLIL’s CEO in February 2014 and under his leadership, the company has accelerated its performance and has significant growth in premium collection and has also improved its industry ranking.

