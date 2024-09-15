Kalyani family feud could take a fresh turn as a crucial will surfaces | Company Business News

Companies
Kalyani family feud could take a fresh turn as a crucial will surfaces
Summary
- The Kalyani family feud has so far pitted Sugandha Hiremath against her brothers Baba Kalyani and Gaurishankar Kalyani. But a two-year-old will filed by their mother, Sulochana Kalyani, three months before she passed opens the possibility of new claims and friction.
The dispute between the families of Bharat Forge Ltd’s chief Baba Kalyani and his siblings over family assets estimated to be worth billions of dollars may take a fresh turn with the surfacing of a court affidavit filed two years ago.
