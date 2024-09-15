Kalyani family feud could take a fresh turn as a crucial will surfaces

“Only Gaurishankar had not received any of the family or HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) assets till then. So, to safeguard Gaurishankar and his family, my husband (Neelkanth Kalyani) wished to give his remaining assets to Gaurishankar," states the affidavit, adding that Gaurishankar and his wife Rohini Kalyani had been taking care of Sulochana and Neelkanth Kalyani since 1994.