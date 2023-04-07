Kalyani Forge CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns

Kalyani Forge CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns1 min read . 01:40 PM IST
CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons,' Kalyani Forge said in a regulatory filing
New Delhi: Forging company Kalyani Forge on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Laxmi Narayan Patra has resigned.
His resignation is effective from April 6, 2023.
"This is to inform you that Mr. Laxmi Narayan Patra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, had tendered his resignation due to personal reasons effective from end of business hours of 6th April 2023.," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Kalyani Forge is an engineering company with an expertise in metal forming. It makes forged, machined and assembled products for customers in industries like automotive, construction, power generation, marine, railway, and industrial goods.
