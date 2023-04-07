Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Kalyani Forge CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns

Kalyani Forge CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns

01:40 PM IST
Kalyani Forge is an engineering company with an expertise in metal forming.

CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons,' Kalyani Forge said in a regulatory filing

New Delhi: Forging company Kalyani Forge on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Laxmi Narayan Patra has resigned.

His resignation is effective from April 6, 2023.

"This is to inform you that Mr. Laxmi Narayan Patra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, had tendered his resignation due to personal reasons effective from end of business hours of 6th April 2023.," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kalyani Forge is an engineering company with an expertise in metal forming. It makes forged, machined and assembled products for customers in industries like automotive, construction, power generation, marine, railway, and industrial goods.

