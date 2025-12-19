From Apple staff to Forbes 30-U-30 list — This young Indian-origin founder helps banks ensure financial compliance

Kalyani Ramadurgam, the Indian-origin co-founder of Kobalt Labs alongside former Affirm software engineer Ashi Agrawal, have made it to the Forbes 30-under-30 United States List for 2026, in the finance sector.

Launched in 2023, Kobalt Labs uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models to comb through “mountains of documents”. It helps banks review their business partners to ensure that rules are followed and security breaches promptly disclosed, as per Forbes.

Who is Kalyani Ramadurgam? A former Apple employee, Kalyani Ramadurgam's job with the consumer tech giant focused on blocking those on the terrorism watch lists from using Apple Pay, the Forbes feature noted. It added that while doing the work, she was “shocked that the compliance process was analog and tedious”.

The complaince processes included ensuring that the company obeys financial laws and regulations. She told the publication, “It meant reading through not just hundreds, but thousands of pages of documentation. Organisations were just throwing bodies at the problem.”

Ramadurgam said that she founded Kobalt in 2023 with Agrawal to “bring compliance into the machine-learning age”.

What does Kalyani Ramadurgam's Kobalt Labs do? According to the Forbes profile, Kobalt's uses AI to aid banks comb through massive amount of data and documents to review their business partners. It allows banks to ensure that these partners are following financial rules, and complying with the laws, including disclosure of security breaches, halting money transfers from sanctioned countries and more.

Ramadurgam's company has raised $13 million in funding from over 20 customers, including Celtic Bank and Bilt, it added.

Forbes 30-Under-30 US 2026: Full list of Indian-origin achievers Forbes 30-Under-30 for 2026 in the US was released on 2 December 2025, comprising achievers who have raised a cumulative $3.8 billion in total funding. The average age is 27 years, with the youngest being 17 years of age.

Artificial Intelligence Karun Kaushik (Co-founder of Delve)

Samir Dutta and Kunal Tangri (Co-founders of Farsight)

Adit Abraham and Raunak Chowdhuri (Co-founders of Reducto)

Advith Chelikani (Co-founder of Pylon) Finance Ashi Agrawal and Kalyani Ramadurgam (Co-founders of Kobalt Labs)

Arkin Gupta (Trader at Citadel)

Divya Nettimi (Founder of Avala Global) Beauty Monica Ravichandran (Beauty Creator) Manufacturing and Industry Ayna Arora (Co-founder of MorphoAI)

Meher Akhil Birlangi (Co-founder of Craitor)

Anand Lalwani (Co-founder of Cardinal Robotics)

Healthcare Karthik Bhaskara (Co-founder of Arlo)

Rohit Rustogi (Co-founder of Mandolin)

Arya Rao (M.D./Ph.D. Candidate, Harvard Medical School) Education Mit Patel (Co-founder of SwiftSku)

Rajya Atluri (Co-founder of Coral AI)

Kausi Raman (Co-founder of Chompshop)

Aryan Bhadouria (Co-founder of TeachShare) Art and Style Arushi Kapoor (Co-founder of The Agency Art House)

Teya Kepila (Founder of The Turmeric Times) Social Impact Sarika Bajaj and Tushita Gupta (Co-founders of Refiberd)

Amrita Bhasin (Co-founder of Sotira)

Mohan Sudabattula (Founder of Project Embrace)

Shiv Soin (Co-founder of TREEage)