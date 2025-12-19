From Apple staff to Forbes 30-U-30 list — This young Indian-origin founder helps banks ensure financial compliance

Kalyani Ramadurgam, the Indian-origin co-founder of Kobalt Labs alongside former Affirm software engineer Ashi Agrawal, have made it to the Forbes 30-under-30 United States List for 2026, in the finance sector.
Launched in 2023, Kobalt Labs uses machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models to comb through “mountains of documents”. It helps banks review their business partners to ensure that rules are followed and security breaches promptly disclosed, as per Forbes.
A former Apple employee, Kalyani Ramadurgam's job with the consumer tech giant focused on blocking those on the terrorism watch lists from using Apple Pay, the Forbes feature noted. It added that while doing the work, she was “shocked that the compliance process was analog and tedious”.
The complaince processes included ensuring that the company obeys financial laws and regulations. She told the publication, “It meant reading through not just hundreds, but thousands of pages of documentation. Organisations were just throwing bodies at the problem.”
Ramadurgam said that she founded Kobalt in 2023 with Agrawal to “bring compliance into the machine-learning age”.
According to the Forbes profile, Kobalt's uses AI to aid banks comb through massive amount of data and documents to review their business partners. It allows banks to ensure that these partners are following financial rules, and complying with the laws, including disclosure of security breaches, halting money transfers from sanctioned countries and more.
Ramadurgam's company has raised $13 million in funding from over 20 customers, including Celtic Bank and Bilt, it added.
Forbes 30-Under-30 for 2026 in the US was released on 2 December 2025, comprising achievers who have raised a cumulative $3.8 billion in total funding. The average age is 27 years, with the youngest being 17 years of age.