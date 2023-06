New Delhi: Kamal Kishore Chatiwal has been appointed the new managing director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Before joining IGL, he was working as executive director and head of zonal marketing of GAIL in Jaipur, it added.

“Chatiwal, a chemical engineer from IIT Delhi, brings to IGL a rich domain experience of over 32 years in oil and gas sector, particularly in project execution and commissioning of mega petrochemical projects, operation and maintenance of gas processing units, natural gas compressor station and cross-country LPG pipeline," IGL said in a press release.

Prior to joining IGL, Chatiwal served as executive director (O&M-JLPL) and head of zonal marketing at GAIL in Jaipur. During his tenure at GAIL since 1990, he played a pivotal role in the execution and commissioning of various significant projects. Notably, he led the establishment of GAIL’s first petrochemical plant in Pata, the first LPG recovery plant in Vijaipur, and a petrochemical complex in Lepetkata, Assam, as the Head of the Ethylene Cracker Unit at Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd, a GAIL subsidiary.

Additionally, he actively contributed to the conceptualization, approval, and licensor selection process of India’s inaugural Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and Polypropylene (PP) plant at GAIL-USAR, along with pioneering initiatives in green hydrogen, renewables, and specialty chemicals.

He takes over the reins of IGL from Sanjay Kumar, who has taken over as Director (Marketing) in GAIL (India) Ltd.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with the Delhi government holding 5% stake.