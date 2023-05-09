India capabilities hugely important for Kantar: Ted Prince Jr1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 10:29 AM IST
As we look at how Kantar makes this transformation from a primary consulting to a tech-enabled product company that is driven off of data analytics, the capabilities we have in our Indian offices are going to be hugely important for that transition.
New Delhi: In 2021, Kantar, analytics and brand consulting company appointed Ted Prince Jr., to the newly created position of chief product officer to drive the next generation of its offerings and real-time platforms, using advanced technologies. In India, for instance, Kantar drives extensive market research for the country’s largest brands by reaching millions of households and offering syndicated products, large-scale quantitative studies to qualitative research.
