Advertising agency Creativeland Asia (CLA) on Monday announced the appointment of Shalini Sinha as chief executive of consumer intelligence unit and director of strategy. She joins the agency from market research firm Kantar South Asia where she was the commercial lead for the creative division.

“Given how rapidly consumer truths have changed in recent times, we felt we should make every investment needed to develop the most robust consumer insights and intelligence unit in the business. Shalini has been involved with some leading names in the industry and has been instrumental in co-developing their brand and communication strategy. Her appointment further strengthens the senior management team at Creativeland Asia," said Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman, Creativeland Asia.

Sinha has close to 21 years of industry experience working at consumer research firm. Previously, she has held other leadership positions, including that of heading the south geography of research firm Kantar Millward Brown and head of Firefly (India), the specialist qualitative research division of Kantar Millward Brown. In these roles, she has worked on specialized areas such as ethnography, application of semiotics in research, consumer psychographics / archetypes, and NPD research. As part of the quantitative exposure, she has worked on brand and communication research as well.

Speaking of her appointment, Sinha said, “I am pleased to join the leadership team of Creativeland Asia, one of the most well respected creative agencies in India, as it looks to expand its footprint with an entry into the consumer insights business. I believe that taking a closer and sharper look at consumer truths has never been more important and that it will set the path for sharper brand strategies. We aim to create holistic consumer and brand insights practice at the agency. "

