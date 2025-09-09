Karisma Kapoor’s children move Delhi High Court seeking share in Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, the children of businessman Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking their share in the late industrialist's ₹30,000 crore estate, according to a report by Bar & Bench.

The children are being represented by their mother, and have moved the high court seeking action for being wrongfully excluded from Kapur's will, it said.

The lawsuit: What we know so far… The 20 year-old and 14-year-old have alleged that Priya Kapur (nee Sachdev; and Kapur's third wife, who he was married to at the time of his death), forged their father's will to gain complete control of his assets, the report added.

Those named as defendants in the lawsuit are Priya Kapur, her minor son, Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, B&B reported.

The will in question is one dated March 21, 2025, and allegedly leaves Kapur's entire personal wealth to his wife Priya Kapur. The lawsuit argues that the defendants conspired with two others — Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma — to suppress the original will before revealing an alleged forged and fabricated it to family on July 30, 2025.

The lawsuit claims: “The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided.”

What is the plea before Delhi HC? The lawsuit alleges that Priya Kapur’s conduct demonstrates an attempt to “usurp full control” over Kapur’s estate to the exclusion of other legal heirs; and has pled for the court to declare the children as Class I legal heirs.

It also requests the court to pass a decree of partition granting them a one-fifth share each in their father’s assets. For the interim, the lawsuit also seeks to freeze all personal assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur until the issue is resolved, as per the report.

About Sunjay Kapoor and Sona Comstar Notably, Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married between 2003-2016 before getting divorced. He also has a 6-year-old son named Azarias with Priya Kapur; and was also married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani (first wife from 1996-2000).

The billionaire's sudden at in London (UK), aged 53, has unravelled a succession crisis at his auto components manufacturer Sona Comstar. Kapur himself took over the empire in 2015 after his father, industrialist Dr Surinder Kapur's death, and steered Sona Comstar towards a market cap of over ₹31,000 crore (around $4 billion), according to Bloomberg.