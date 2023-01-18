Karthik Nagarajan appointed CEO of Hogarth India

Karthik Nagarajan appointed CEO of Hogarth India1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Hogarth, a creative production company owned by WPP company, has appointed Karthik Nagarajan as chief executive of its Indian operations.
In this role, he will report to Mark Wong, the company's Asia Pacific CEO. Nagarajan had previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India, and Nielsen.
He has held different roles at GroupM, including setting up its social media practice and its digital insights practice. Before joining GroupM, Nagarajan was the head of Nielsen’s online division and the country head of NM Incite, a joint venture between Nielsen and McKinsey. Most recently, he served as the head of GroupM's branded content and Wavemaker India's chief content officer.
"India is one of our most important markets for growth globally, and we are happy to have a seasoned leader like Nagarajan take on the leadership role. Nagarajan has proven leadership across technology, insights and content, and is ideal to take the company’s story forward," said Wong.
"The business of content is at an inflection point, and it is an extraordinary time to be a part of this industry," said Nagarajan.
Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.