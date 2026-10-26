Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty hits ₹350 cr valuation, completing one year in UK's retail market with luxury chain Space NK

Katrina Kaif’s beauty business is moving beyond its home market. Kay Beauty, the cosmetics brand she co-founded with Nykaa, has crossed ₹350 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV).

How did Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty reach ₹ 350 Crore? This marked a significant milestone for a venture that began in India in 2019. Its next phase of growth is increasingly international, with products now available through British luxury beauty retailer Space NK.

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The ₹350-crore figure refers to GMV, which measures the value of merchandise sold, rather than the brand’s valuation. The distinction matters because sales figures alone do not establish how much a business is worth.

According to Nykaa’s November 2025 earnings call, Kay Beauty had crossed ₹350 crore in GMV and ranked among the top five makeup brands on the retailer’s platform. The company also reported a strong response to the brand’s UK launch.

When did Kay Beauty enter the UK market? In 2026, Kay Beauty marked the first anniversary of its UK retail presence with Katrina Kaif at Space NK’s flagship Oxford Circus store in London. The launch brought the Indian-founded brand into selected stores operated by the British luxury beauty retailer, alongside its online platform.

The initial rollout included locations such as Oxford Circus in London, Westfield White City, Leicester and Birmingham Bullring. The expansion was intended to introduce the brand to British shoppers while reaching the South Asian community, a key audience for its makeup range.

In 2026, Katrina returned to the UK to celebrate the brand’s first anniversary at Space NK’s flagship Oxford Circus store. The event marked a year of Kay Beauty’s presence in British retail, rather than its initial market entry.

According to Vogue, Space NK saw potential for the brand beyond South Asian consumers, reflecting wider interest in its products and Katrina’s profile.

The range includes complexion products, lip colours, eyeliners and other makeup essentials. Its pricing was designed to remain accessible within the premium beauty segment, with products initially retailing for around £6 to £20.

How did Katrina Kaif build Kay Beauty with Nykaa? Launched in 2019, Kay Beauty was built around the idea of combining makeup performance with skincare-conscious formulations and a broad range of shades. Its tagline, “It's Kay to Be You”, reflects the brand’s emphasis on individuality and self-expression.

In an interview with Vogue in August 2025, Katrina explained that her experience doing makeup for film roles helped shape her understanding of long-lasting products, comfort and performance.

The partnership with Nykaa also gave Kay Beauty access to an established beauty retail and e-commerce network, helping it reach customers across India.

What comes next for Kay Beauty? Kay Beauty’s international expansion extends beyond Britain. The brand is also available in the Gulf region through Nysaa, Nykaa’s beauty retail platform in partnership with Apparel Group.

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In October 2026, Fortune India reported that the brand had reached an annualised net sales value run rate of ₹300 crore in the first quarter of FY27, with nearly three million consumers having purchased its products.