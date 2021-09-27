NEW DELHI : Kaya Limited that operates a chain of skin and hair care clinics in India and the Middle East has appointed Rajiv Suri as its global chief executive officer.

Suri was previously managing director and chief executive officer at departmental store chain Shoppers Stop. He stepped down from Shoppers Stop in August 2020.

In a filing to the exchanges on 23 September, Kaya said that the board of directors, at the company’s meeting held on 23 September, appointed Rajiv Suri as the global chief executive officer, subject to requisite approvals, as may be applicable.

Suri has over three decades of experience working across retail formats in India and overseas. He has also been an active board member for multiple retails, wholesale formats with expertise in India, Middle East and Europe markets, Kaya said in its filing.

Suri has a degree in Strategic Retail Management from Harvard Business School, US, and also holds a double PG degree in Business Management and sales and marketing. He started his career in 1988 and has worked with companies such as M.H. Alshaya Co, Mexx Europe Holding, Jashanmal Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Emaar Malls PJSC.

Kaya Limited, founded in 2003, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mumbai-based fast moving consumer goods company Marico Limited. It was listed separately on the bourses in the same year.

Kaya operates a chain of skin and hair care clinics in India and the Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman), providing solutions through a selection of products and clinic services.

It provides solutions in the areas of acne reduction, pigmentation, anti-ageing, laser permanent hair reduction treatments etc.

The company operates over 96 clinics globally. It also retails a range of more than 80 skin care and hair care products ranging from daily skin care to specific skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, ageing, etc.

For the quarter ended 30 June—Kaya Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹66.2 crores.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.